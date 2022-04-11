Chris Kirchner outlines intention involving Derby County supporters

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has revealed he will communicate with the Rams’ supporters through Twitter at times but also via the club, stating his intentions through the former.

The US businessman has been regularly active on the social media platform throughout the past six months, formally announcing his initial departure from the takeover race at Pride Park back in December, communicating with Preston supporters regarding his potential acquisition of the Lilywhites and is now back talking all things Derby.

This is because he was named preferred bidder by the club’s administrators last week, a huge step forward for the Rams whose fans were contemplating the possibility of extinction just a number of weeks ago with no progress seemingly being made previously.

But with that preferred bidder landmark being reached, Derby are now on course to secure their survival as a club, though it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to make up the nine-point deficit needed to secure their Championship survival.

Regardless of this, many supporters of the current relegation battlers will just be pleased their club looks set to remain in business beyond the summer, with some looking at what the long-term future could look like under Kirchner.

Answering questions from supporters, the preferred bidder has outlined how he intends to communicate with them if or when he takes stewardship of the East Midlands club.

He said: “(I will communicate) informally through Twitter directly from me at times, but we will have a regular cadence from the club. We will announce that once the transaction is completed.”

The Verdict:

Considering Derby supporters haven’t been communicated with enough in recent months considering the off-field turmoil, the least they deserve is what Kirchner is proposing.

That should help to build a relationship between the businessman and the fans, with a minority of the latter still sceptical of the former, though that scepticism may disappear if he manages to secure what looks to be a likely takeover at this stage.

The fact he may have been picked over Mike Ashley is a promising sign because although the former Newcastle United owner endured a turbulent time at St James’ Park, he was reasonably reliable in terms of keeping the club financially healthy.

He is also a shrewd businessman and a known quantity in England, so if Kirchner is a better option, that can only be good news for the Rams in their quest to be financially responsible, whilst also trying to thrive in the EFL once more.

In terms of communication, it seems as though their preferred bidder would also be a better communicator on social media than Ashley, who doesn’t currently have a Twitter account.