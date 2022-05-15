Chris Kirchner makes promise to Derby County supporters amid takeover saga

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has promised the relegated side’s supporters that he will be able to complete a takeover before funds at Pride Park dry up, taking to Twitter to send a reassuring message.

The American businessman has been granted an extension to get a takeover deal over the line and is thought to be closing in on sealing this agreement following a year of turmoil off the pitch in the East Midlands.

This deal previously hit a stumbling block with Mel Morris said to have been demanding £20m for the Rams’ home ground, a hefty price and one that Kirchner wasn’t willing to meet, even refusing to deal with the second-tier side’s former owner previously.

However, that hurdle is now close to being overcome and this could clear a pathway for Kirchner to make this takeover deal official, though this extension is likely to be agonising for the club’s supporters who will be keen to see this agreement sealed as quickly as possible.

With consistent ticket revenue no longer an asset for the East Midlands outfit at this stage with their season now finished, there are concerns that funds will run at Pride Park with the club still needing to pay players and the management team throughout the summer period.

However, Kirchner is now confident that the deal is close to being finalised.

He said: “The club isn’t out of money yet and we will be done before it is.

“Five – All is almost complete. We’ve extended to Monday so we can finish the last piece and they’ve agreed to let us.

“I won’t have other updates this weekend, but will have a conclusion to the process on Monday that I’ll share with all of you.”

The Verdict:

This takeover now seems to be very close and this can only be good news for Derby with their short-term survival mattering more than anything else at this stage.

However, if they can get this over the line quickly, then Wayne Rooney can start offering out new deals and steal a march on other teams in their quest to sign players, with a high volume of players needed during the summer window.

That will give them the very best chance of returning to the second tier at the first time of asking, an aim they will be wanting to meet considering they were just 90 minutes away from a place in the Premier League four years ago.

Having a team to support will be enough for many of the Rams’ fans in the short term though despite potential longer-term ambitions, so Kirchner will certainly have credit in the bank with the fanbase and that should help to give him breathing room.

That weight off his shoulders could help him to make better decisions, so it will be exciting to see where the club will go under the businessman if he manages to push through a deal, something that looks increasingly likely at this stage.