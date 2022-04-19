Chris Kirchner makes Derby County transfer admission ahead of next season

Prospective new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has confirmed that he won’t be throwing money at reshaping the squad in the summer transfer window.

The American businessman has been named as the preferred bidder by the administrators, and he is hopeful of finalising a deal for the club, who were relegated to League One yesterday, in the coming months.

Wayne Rooney has reiterated his desire to continue as Derby boss if Kirchner does take over, with the current boss sure to have major plans to rebuild the club in the summer.

And, whilst he will be backed to make the changes required, Kirchner explained on Twitter how he plans to operate moving forward after a question from a fan on what the budget would be.

“Not extensive… we are coming out of administration and have a lot of clean up to do. We aren’t going to go and blow a ton of cash. We have to be responsible and focus on establishing a foundation for long term health of the club. Transfer budget will be enough to replenish.”

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

Derby fans know more than any about the importance of spending within your means, so they will welcome this sensible message from Kirchner.

As he touches on, there is plenty of work for him to do once the takeover does go through and it’s not going to be easy for him and Rooney to do everything in one summer.

So, it’s encouraging that they are already making plans and that Kirchner has a long-term view in mind. Now, it’s about getting the deal sorted to allow these plans to be put into place for real.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.