Chris Kirchner makes Derby County promise on potential League One promotion push

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has promised the financial health and future of the Rams will not be put in jeopardy in a possible desperate attempt to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking next season, taking this stance via Twitter.

The East Midlands side still have a chance of remaining afloat in the second tier beyond the end of this season – but those hopes took a blow yesterday as they suffered a 2-1 loss away at Swansea City.

This will be a real source of frustration for Wayne Rooney’s men with relegation rivals Reading and Barnsley both losing this weekend, missing a golden opportunity to take themselves within six points of safety with just five league games to go.

Although this would have been a considerable challenge still, it’s a much easier one than the predicament they currently find themselves in, sitting nine points adrift of safety at this stage, though the fact they have a much superior goal difference to the Royals could be crucial for them.

Still, some Derby supporters have given up hope of retaining their place in the division and one fan has asked Kirchner on social media whether he wants to bounce back up to the second tier at the first time of asking or settle for a longer-term plan.

Although there is still uncertainty as to whether they will be able to mount a promotion push with a potential 15-point deduction on the horizon next term, Kirchner did make one promise in relation to the club’s long-term future.

He posted: “We will see what the league decides and plan from there. We will be trying to perform our best at all times on the pitch.

“I think everyone who gets into this is competitive and wants to win.

“We just won’t ever sacrifice the financial health and future of the club to do so.”

The Verdict:

These are sensible words from Kirchner – because the financial health of the club has to come first after months of off-field turmoil that has pretty much ruined the club.

The fans are still there in their numbers, the staff have been magnificent and the players have been brave – but the fact they have needed to cash in on some of their assets and most promising youngsters is a real blow.

Previously looking set for a brighter future with some of their younger players stepping up to the plate and performing well, that excitement has been reduced by the sales of Dylan Williams, Luke Plange, Omari Kellyman and the summer departure of Festy Ebosele.

This means there will need to be a considerable number of additions in the summer, both in the academy and senior squad if they are relegated this season and want to have any chance of getting back to their current division almost immediately.

But gambles cannot be taken considering their current situation and even if that means spending a few more years in the third than they would want to, many Derby supporters would happily accept that as long as they have a club to support in the long term.