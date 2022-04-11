Chris Kirchner issues update on Wayne Rooney’s Derby County future

Prospective new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has revealed that Wayne Rooney will be in charge of the Rams next season regardless of what league they are in after conversations with the England legend.

Yes. He’s told me he’s staying. We’re going to do this together. Excited to rebuild this with him. https://t.co/ZRM6TlVXJG — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

Rooney has stuck by County throughout the administration process and even turned down an interview at his boyhood club Everton when the managerial job at Goodison Park became vacant.

Due to the fact that a preferred bidder still had not been named for a number of months, Rooney could never confirm that his short and long-term future would be at Pride Park.

However with Kirchner now currently the only man in the running to save County from the clutches of further despair, Rooney’s future is set to be secure once the takeover by the American businessman is completed.

It is thought that any deal for Kirchner to purchase Derby will involve Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford, who has been spotted with the American at both County and Preston North End matches when Kirchner was in the running to take over at the Lilywhites.

And that is a particular link which could be an even bigger reason for Rooney to remain at the Rams if Stretford ends up having a role at the club when the deal is concluded.

The Verdict

Rooney will have no shortage of potential suitors in the summer when vacancies arise, but it looks like he’s made his mind up.

It will show extreme loyalty to the club should he stay even if relegation is confirmed – he could even work his way up to hero status at the club.

A cynic though would suggest that it would have something to do with his agent being involved in Kirchner’s deal more than anything.

Rooney remaining at Pride Park is a major positive though should the takeover be concluded and it may be something that comes as a major surprise to some supporters.