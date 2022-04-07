Chris Kirchner issues update on Derby County takeover situation

For the first time since they were placed in administration back in late September. Derby County look to finally have a little bit of hope thanks to Chris Kirchner.

The American businessman was in the running for the Rams a number of months ago and submitted an offer to Quantuma, however when that was rejected, the 34-year-old pulled himself out of the race to purchase County.

Following that, Kirchner began sniffing around another Championship side in Preston North End and he even had a bid accepted by the club’s owners, however after coming back with lower offers for the Lilywhites, the Lancashire outfit ended talks with him.

However when it seemed like the administrators were still struggling to choose a preferred bidder from the offers on the table, Kirchner swooped earlier this week with a fresh bid of his own that was deemed acceptable – although it does not include the Pride Park Stadium that is owned by Mel Morris.

The American’s latest update suggests that there’s still lots to be done before a deal is completed, but the main thing is that progress is being made.

“Excited, lot of work to do, but Garry (Cook) and my team are already after it and we think we can get all the pieces finished to complete the acquisition of this great club,” Kirchner told DerbyshireLive.

The Verdict

Kirchner has emerged from the shadows to potentially be a saviour for County at a crucial time.

You can imagine that Wayne Rooney will be happy with it considering his agent Paul Stretford is involved with Kirchner’s team, so the American’s takeover – if it is definitely completed – should probably keep the manager around, even if they are relegated to League One.

These things do not get completed overnight though, so it may be a number of weeks or even a month or two before anything is finalised.

Kirchner’s bid was clearly good enough to be accepted though, so if there are no hitches then Rams supporters can look forward to a potentially prosperous future under the American.