Chris Kirchner issues fresh Derby County takeover update

Chris Kirchner has assured fans that the delays over his Derby County ownership is not a concern.

The American businessman is set to take over the club after a protracted process of administration for the Rams.

It was hoped that the deal could be completed by May 31, which did not come to pass.

However, the 34-year old has confirmed that the current UK bank holidays have played a role in causing the delay of the sale.

Memorial Day in the United States this week has also occurred, combining to make for a very slow period for Kirchner’s businesses which has in-turn caused the delay.

There are no other issues holding up the sale, with Kirchner expecting to have his purchase of the club confirmed soon.

“Nothing to be alarmed about,” said Kirchner, via Twitter.

Nothing to be alarmed about. End of May was chosen because of scheduling for EFL (released in a few weeks) and everyone collectively didn’t think about the 3 combined bank holidays this week. Working through it and believe we have it resolved. Enjoy your weekend of celebrations. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) June 1, 2022

“End of May was chosen because of scheduling for EFL (released in a few weeks) and everyone collectively didn’t think about the 3 combined bank holidays this week.

“Working through it and believe we have it resolved. Enjoy your weekend of celebrations.

“The issues are with international banking holidays (Monday is Memorial Day in US) holding up funds movement.

“All docs signed, just waiting on things to clear. I was last to sign and it’s done now.”

Derby fans will be hoping that the sale clears quickly and that the club can move on from this entire saga.

It has been a difficult period at Pride Park, with Wayne Rooney’s side having suffered relegation this season.

A 21-point deduction penalty all but ensured the team dropped down to League One, despite the team’s best efforts to recover the lost ground on their rivals.

Rooney will now be preparing for life in the third tier and will be hoping the sale being completed can free up some funds to bring players into his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

With the deadline being missed, it is understandable that fans would be concerned there had been an issue in the sale process.

Kirchner has been very open with supporters throughout this sale process, which has had its advantages and disadvantages.

But Derby will be glad that this whole saga is now almost over and that the team can begin to move on to the next chapter in the history of the club.

Gaining promotion back to the Championship will be the immediate aim, but will be harder said than done in the extremely competitive League One.