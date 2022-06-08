Chris Kirchner issues five-word response as Derby County takeover saga rumbles on

Chris Kirchner has insisted that ‘It will all come out soon’ following reports that his protracted takeover of Derby County is set to collapse.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma for the financially-stricken Rams two months ago, having previously failed with an offer in December 2021 which saw him exit the running for the club.

However, after returning to the table, Kirchner was given a time-frame to complete his purchase, which saw him encounter difficulties with securing a deal for Pride Park – owned by former County chairman Mel Morris, the man who put the club into administration last September.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka left the club for a transfer fee in January. True False

There appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel a couple of weeks ago, with Kirchner revealing that contracts had been exchanged with Quantuma, with just the loose ends regarding Pride Park to tie up.

Worries have emerged over the last week though, with the transferring of Kirchner’s funds being delayed due to the extended Bank Holiday in the United Kingdom, and on Wednesday morning, BBC Radio Derby’s Ed Dawes revealed that he had heard Kirchner’s deal was close to collapsing.

Despite the 34-year-old telling TalkSPORT that he was still working on the takeover deal, Dan Roan tried to catch up with Kirchner at a golf tournament in Hertfordshire that he was competing in, and his response did not seem too convincing whatsoever.

“It’ll all come out soon” Just tried to ask US businessman

Chris Kirchner – who’s takeover of financially stricken Derby County is in doubt – what the latest was with the deal.

He was playing in the LIV Golf pro-am with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter here in Hertfordshire. pic.twitter.com/rPCmVkFzBf — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 8, 2022

The Verdict

Derby fans are understandably concerned as to what is going on with the supposed takeover thanks to this morning’s worrying news.

And with Kirchner’s response to Roan, it does not look good for their chances of the American being their next custodian.

There appeared to be light at the end of the tunnel a few weeks ago, with deals agreed on paper, but if the funds do not arrive on time then there is quite obviously an issue.

Whilst it’s not dead in the water just yet, you get the sense that this is where this situation is heading, and it may give Mike Ashley a final chance to state his claim to buy the club.