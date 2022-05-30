Chris Kirchner issues explanation for latest Derby County takeover delay

The end is in sight for Derby County and their long stint in administration – but eager supporters are going to have to wait a little longer than anticipated.

Chris Kirchner’s latest deadline has been set for Tuesday May 31, nearly two months after he was named the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma after re-entering the race to buy the Rams.

There have been extensions since that date in April, but on Friday there was an update from the American businessman that stated signatures had been exchanged and a deal would be done by May 31, indicating that somewhere along the line the ownership of Pride Park – currently in the hands of ex-chairman Mel Morris – had been sorted.

Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

1 of 25 Where was Kevin Hector born? Liverpool Derby Nottingham Leeds

With fans anticipating a done deal on Tuesday, there was another slight hitch announced on Monday evening as Quantuma announced, via The Athletic’s Elias Burke, that the takeover may be delayed until June 1.

No further details on the delay were outlined, however Kirchner has cleared the air via social media to explain why it could be done 24 hours later than scheduled.

Appreciate your detective work here but trying to draw a line between two disparate dots… issues are with international banking holidays (today is Memorial Day in US) holding up funds movement. All docs signed, just waiting on things to clear I was last to sign and it’s done now — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 30, 2022

Memorial Day in the United States means that Kirchner’s finances to complete the transaction likely won’t arrive on the deadline, however a deal should be fully closed on the first day of June.

The Verdict

Kirchner hasn’t been totally clear if he has secured a deal for Pride Park to get the takeover all-but over the line, but someone within the deal has been able to sort it or else the American wouldn’t be signing off the contracts.

In a few days time, Derby should have a new owner after eight long, hard months in administration.

There will be much relief amongst the fanbase, who have been willing this moment on for a number of months.

They may have to start in League One for the 2022-23 season, but there’s much positivity that the Kirchner revolution is going to be a major success.