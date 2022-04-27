Chris Kirchner issues Derby County takeover update

Chris Kircher has revealed that he is hoping to have an approval of his Business Plan for the running of Derby County by the end of the week – whilst also stating that talks have begun with players and staff he wants to keep at the club next season.

The American businessman has claimed that the source and sufficiency of his funding for the takeover and subsequent running of the Rams has been proven, and the acceptance of the Business Plan is what is needed for completion.

Kirchner has already held positive talks with manager Wayne Rooney, who has declared his intentions to stick around at Pride Park once the takeover has been completed, and now that has moved on to the playing squad.

The majority of Rooney’s current squad is out of contract this summer, with only Jason Knight, Jack Stretton, Krystian Bielik, Max Bird and Louie Sibley having deals until 2023 or longer.

Discussions have now begun though according to Kirchner with players that the club want to retain going forward, although contract offers cannot be made until a takeover is finalised.

Kirchner also believes that he will be in a position to put pen-to-paper on a Sales and Purchase Agreement for the club – as long as the ownership of Pride Park has been transferred out of the hands of ex-Derby chairman Mel Morris.

The Verdict

All signs point towards things running very smoothly in Kirchner’s bid to take control of Derby.

The Business Plan being accepted by the EFL is the final major stage of the deal, providing he passes the Owners’ and Directors’ Test, and once all that is confirmed then the building blocks can start to be put into place.

There are several talented players whose deals are set to come to a head this summer, including Lee Buchanan, Malcom Ebiowei, Tom Lawrence and Nathan Byrne amongst many others.

Some will want to stay for the rebirth and others won’t – all Kirchner can do though is try to keep them on board and make verbal offers until he’s in a position to make actual offers.