Chris Kirchner issues Derby County takeover update as exclusivity deadline looms

The Derby County takeover saga rumbles on some eight months after the Rams were placed into administration by former owner Mel Morris as the latest deadline looms.

Chris Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder last month by Quantuma, months after his initial bid for the club in December was rejected and he subsequently pulled himself out of the race.

The EFL are satisfied with the 34-year-old’s funding and where it has come from, but a key issue has remained in regards to Pride Park, which is owned by Morris and has debts owed to MSD Holdings tied against the facility.

Kirchner’s attempts to seize the stadium from Morris reached an ‘impasse‘ last week but further updates revealed that the American was trying to secure a private purchase of the ground after he explored the possibility of taking the club to a new home outside of the city.

Alan Nixon’s latest update on Patreon states that Kirchner is closing on a deal for Pride Park, which in turn would mean he can finalise his takeover of County, however the deadline of midnight on Saturday May 14 is fast approaching and it’s unlikely that it will be concluded by then.

Kirchner delivered a brief update on Friday regarding the latest takeover developments, telling the Derby Telegraph: “We are working hard toward completing the acquisition.

“All parties engaged and doing the same on all sides.”

The Verdict

It appears that Kirchner will need one more extension if he is to conclude a deal for both Pride Park and Derby County.

The current deadline, which had already been extended by a week, may come too soon, although Nixon’s latest update is one of positivity.

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Derby fans who have suffered a lot this season – one which culminated in relegation to League One.

Kirchner looks set to hold off the lingering advances of Mike Ashley though in the next week to take Derby out of financial ruin and into a new chapter, which Wayne Rooney will be very relieved about.