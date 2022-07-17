Chris Kirchner in ‘money back’ claim after failed Derby County bid

Failed Derby County takeover bidder Chris Kirchner is wanting money back from Derby for paying wages when he was preferred bidder of the club according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Speaking on his Patreon account, Alan Nixon has reported that US investor Chris Kirchner wants money back after reportedly covering wages at the club while he was selected as the preferred bidder to buy the Rams.

Kirchner had hoped to complete the deal to purchase the club but after several delays in May and June, along with intervention from the EFL, his preferred bidder status was pulled, allowing local business David Clowes to move in.

Kirchner wants cash back from Derby https://t.co/fgM1QZduA9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2022

The American businessman struggled to transfer his own cash which was needed as part of the takeover agreement.

This update comes after Sports Agency Triple S reportedly covered Kirchner’s payment of the staff’s payroll worth £1.68m.

The administrators were allegedly aware of this agreement with Triple S as well as being aware that Kirchner had run into difficulties transferring his funds across as a result of checks from financial authorities.

The Verdict

Kirchner’s takeover of Derby did collapse as a result of these issues to the relief of Derby fans who were left in the dark on the situation for too long. It now seems the case will rumble on in the background as the parties involved in Kirchner’s takeover seek to get a grip on the situation.

There’s plenty of finger pointing which is a damning indictment on the process that allowed Kirchner to venture so far in the process without greater scrutiny.

You can only hope as a supporter that this is resolved without dragging the club back into the spotlight.