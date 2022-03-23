Chris Kirchner delivers update on Preston North End takeover progress

Prospective new Preston North End owner Chris Kirchner has revealed that there will be no immediate updates on his plans to buy the Lilywhites.

The American businessman, who owns global logistics company Slync.io and sponsored the prestigious Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament recently, has been on the hunt for an EFL club to invest in after his attempts to take over at Derby County fell through.

The Rams’ administrators rejected Kirchner’s bid in December 2021, and following that he pulled out of the race for County and moved his interest elsewhere.

Kirchner attended two North End games at Deepdale back in February and has been shown around the club’s Euxton training facilities, and his tweet confirming that he had landed in Manchester on Monday morning suggested that he may be back in the UK to complete a deal for the Lilywhites.

However the confirmation that PNE fans want to see is not coming just yet, with a few details to iron out according to LancsLive with a mid-April done deal date a more realistic target.

The Verdict

Kirchner is keeping his cards very close to his chest when it comes to talking about how close he is to striking a deal.

But all the signs are positive and it appears that there are just a few details to iron out before North End get a change of ownership.

Having been under the control of the Hemmings family for the last 11 years, North End haven’t really had the ambition to push to the next level, but one thing that has happened is that they are financially stable.

That will be very attractive to a prospective owner and perhaps when he completes his deal, Kirchner can push PNE closer and closer to the Premier League for the very first time.