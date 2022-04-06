Chris Kirchner delivers short message over Derby County future

The takeover of Derby County appears to have kicked up a gear over the last few days, with Chris Kirchner once again emerging as a potential contender to become owner of the team.

The American has had contact with the Rams previously over potentially coming in and saving the club from their off-the-field turmoil. Derby have spent this season on the hunt for fresh owners having been placed into administration and docked points.

The club have spent the entirety of the season on a hunt for fresh bidders and Kirchner did look like he could be the chosen one. A deal never ended up materialising though and he has since shown an interest in their divisional rivals Preston North End.

As with his efforts to takeover at Pride Park, those talks also came to an abrupt end. Now, it has become clear why, with an offer for Derby seemingly back on the table and Kirchner able to now potentially buy and takeover the Rams as he originally planned.

It seems as if this time might be different too, with the American identified as the preferred buyer by the club’s administrators.

Now, even the man himself has not been able to contain his excitement for potentially coming into Derby, with Simon Hare revealing that upon speaking to Kirchner, the potential owner revealed he is ‘excited for the future’ but that there is still ‘work to be done’ in terms of actually being installed at the club.

Chris Kirchner declined to be interviewed but told me “Thank you… lot of work still to do, but very excited for the future.” #dcfc #dcfcfans — Simon Hare (@SimonHareBBC) April 6, 2022

Kirchner then might find it second time lucky with his Derby takeover – and it could finally be the out that the Rams needed.

The Verdict

Chris Kirchner is a bit of an unknown quantity and his arrival at the club will likely be met with mixed fortunes.

Having once messed Derby around over a potential deal, he left a sour taste in plenty of Rams’ supporters mouths. Having now done the same to Preston, they too have begun to turn on the potential owner. Now, that he is back involved at Pride Park, the supporters are likely to be much more wary than first time around.

This time looks different though, with Kirchner actually named as the preferred bidder and things seemingly moving a lot quicker to boot. Regardless of the past, if the American does actually manage to take over and drag the club out of the mire, he will be labelled as a hero more than anything for now at least.

If they can get a deal done and sort out their off-field issues before the season is done, then that will be a real boost for them ahead of the next campaign, regardless of what division they are in.