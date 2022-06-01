Chris Kirchner clarifies Derby County financial situation as takeover edges closer

Soon-to-be Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has confirmed that the club will not obtain any extra debt upon his purchase, which is set to be completed on Wednesday.

The Rams’ eight-month period of administration is set to be over after many trials and tribulations, which has ended with Kirchner coming back into the fold as Derby’s saviour – some five months after his initial offer for the club was rejected and he subsequently pulled out of the running.

The 34-year old businessman – CEO of logistics company Slync.io – was named as the preferred bidder by Quantuma in early April, but various road blocks since then have caused further delays, including the purchase of Pride Park stadium.

That has been in the hands all along of Derby’s former owner Mel Morris, with the club having debts owed to MSD Holdings tied to the stadium, but that issue looks to have been resolved with paperwork signed for Kirchner to complete his transaction.

A deadline of May 31 was set for the American to complete proceedings, but due to the Memorial Day holiday in the USA, Kirchner was granted an extra extension to allow necessary funds to pass through to finalise the deal.

And when asked if his purchase of the club will mean that Derby are saddled with extra debt, much like what has happened with the recent takeover of Burnley by Alan Pace, Kirchner responded in a positive way.

Not taking out debt for purchase… club will have normal trading debts such as player transfers still due, etc. https://t.co/YQ63l6ot2n — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 31, 2022

“Not taking out debt for purchase,” Kirchner tweeted.

“Club will have normal trading debts such as player transfers still due, etc.”

The Verdict

Due to the situation at Burnley, where they need to pay back a lot of money due to the terms of Alan Pace’s takeover and their subsequent relegation to the Championship, some Derby fans have been worried that Kirchner may do the same thing.

However, that does not look to be the case here, so the panickers do not have to worry any longer.

Derby will still owe some money in terms of transfer fees for players in the past few years, but Kirchner will be more-than able to facilitate for that with his funding.

By Wednesday evening, Derby should have a new man in charge and then they can press on with sorting out their squad for the new League One season – it’s certainly been a long time coming.