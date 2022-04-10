Chris Kichner makes Derby County takeover admission

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has admitted he didn’t think he would rejoin the takeover race for the Rams after previously exiting the running back in December, making this admission on Twitter.

The US businessman is now in line to seal a deal to take control of the second-tier side after being named by the administrators as the man they want to see take the club forward, a remarkable twist after initially pulling out of the race back in December.

He looked set to purchase Championship rivals Preston North End just a few weeks ago – a club with more stability at this stage and the guarantee of second-tier football next season – but Kirchner has now reaffirmed his commitment to the cause in the East Midlands.

With just five league games left to play, the Rams find themselves nine points adrift of safety with five games to go, not an insurmountable target considering the struggles of Reading and Barnsley this term but they certainly aren’t favourites to scrape their way to safety at this present moment.

However, many Derby supporters will just be relieved to see the possibility of their club’s extinction being reduced by this preferred bidder breakthrough.

Many people didn’t see Kirchner being named as the main name in the frame to take stewardship of Wayne Rooney’s men, including the businessman himself as he communicated with fans on Twitter last night.

Asked whether he thought he would enter the race again, he said: “Never thought I’d come back at the time. Circumstances changed. I learned more about what else was on the market and came back.”

The Verdict:

He can certainly say that again!

Without a doubt, this is perhaps one of the weirdest sagas of the season so far – but Derby supporters won’t really care because they now look set to be saved, something that was previously in doubt only a matter of weeks ago.

Many said they were too much of a big club to go extinct but with previous hurdles holding up a deal and a preferred bidder not being named for a very long time, things started to look very bleak at Pride Park.

Thankfully, he has entered the race once again and as a person who seems to be fully invested in football, this can only be a good thing for the supporters who will want a man in charge who knows what he is doing.

Some will be sceptical of Kirchner considering previous competitor Mike Ashley’s experience in the game – but the former doesn’t have the baggage of the latter with Ashley enduring a turbulent spell at Newcastle United.

Others will be concerned about the US businessman’s commitment after seeing him pull out of the race previously as well as the fact he didn’t manage to get a deal over the line for Preston – but that’s in the past now.