Chris Kamara has urged Vincent Kompany to stay at Burnley for at least one more year.

The 65-year-old was speaking at the EFL awards gala on Sunday evening amid speculation surrounding Kompany’s future at Turf Moor.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but faces competition from Mauricio Pochettino for the role.

Should Chelsea look to hire Vincent Kompany?

Tottenham have also reportedly named Kompany as a potential candidate for their managerial vacancy following the dismissal of Antonio Conte in March.

But Kamara believes that the former Manchester City defender should ignore those calls and remain at Turf Moor for another year.

He has praised the work the 36-year-old has done with the Lancashire club and has urged Kompany to commit to the Clarets for another year to see what they can do in the Premier League.

The former Sky Sports pundit has also highlighted how impressive the side’s style of play has been this season, and has praised Kompany for exceeding expectations in replacing Sean Dyche.

“He’s been amazing, Vincent Kompany,” said Kamara, via Talksport.

“I just hope he stays one [more] year, I know he’s ambitious and I know clubs will be after him.

“But just one season, just to see how far he can take them.

“The football they played has been on another level, really.

“They’ve obviously slowed down a bit now, but they’re promoted that’s why.

“The way he’s carried himself. Taking that job after Sean Dyche wasn’t easy, that’s one thing for sure.

“But he’s done brilliant, he’s exceeded [expectations].”

Burnley have sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Championship title is set to follow, with the Clarets needing just three more points from their final three games to secure top spot.

What is the best next step for Kompany amid Chelsea and Tottenham speculation?

Kompany has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with Burnley but a move to the likes of Spurs or Chelsea would be too soon for him at this stage.

The Belgian needs to cut his teeth in the Premier League with less pressure than what comes with working for such big clubs.

He is now deeply embedded into Burnley and is in a much more secure position than he would be with either of these London sides.

Kamara makes a compelling case that another year with Burnley would be the better option, to showcase how far he can bring this team as it’s not clear that they have yet hit their ceiling.