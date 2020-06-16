Chris Kamara name drops Leeds United in Erling Haaland prediction

Chris Kamara has claimed Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could move to England in the future but suggested that Leeds United may struggle to land him despite his father’s loyalties.

Haaland joined the German club in January and has made a fast start to life in the Bundesliga – scoring 14 times in his 15 appearances for Lucien Favre’s side.

The 19-year-old was born in Leeds as his father, Alf-Inge, spent much of his career in English football, playing for the Whites, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City.

The striker is someone that the Yorkshire club have been keen on in the past and they reportedly tried to sign him from Molde nearly two years ago but missed out after a significantly bigger offer came in from RB Salzburg.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Kamara has discussed the striker’s future – predicting he may favour a move to England but that a ‘homecoming’ to Elland Road may be difficult.

He said: “I am gutted that Alfie’s lad wasn’t signed by a Premier League club because he would have been a snip, an absolute snip for anybody,

“Alf must have been knocking on the door of one or two. I know it may have been a little below him but what a signing he would have been for Leeds for their final run-in.

“I am sure his dad loves the club and would want him to follow in those footsteps but he might go beyond that now with the quality he has shown.

“Leeds are going to take a while to win the Premier League and he is going to want to be at a club where he is guaranteed medals and his goalscoring art deserves.

“I don’t really know the lad, I only know from listening to him that he seems a very level-headed lad, he doesn’t give too many secrets away.”

Leeds get their Championship season back underway with a visit Cardiff City on Sunday and will be hoping to continue their promotion push with a win against the Bluebirds.

The Verdict

Kamara’s claims make a lot of sense.

Having been born in England, suggestions have been made that the teenager wants to play in the Premier League, so it would hardly be surprising to see him make such the switch in the future.

The question will be whether Leeds will be an attractive enough proposition for him and whether they will be competing for trophies. I’m sure there will be plenty more links between Haaland and the Whites over the next few years.