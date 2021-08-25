Chris Hughton’s reveals transfer intentions at Nottingham Forest in final week of window

Chris Hughton is desperate for Nottingham Forest to bolster their squad in the final seven days of the transfer window, he told NottinghamshireLive after the club’s 4-0 League Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It has been a terrible start to the Championship season at the City Ground, with Forest losing their opening four matches. The squad needs freshening up before the 31st August deadline and the manager is clearly keen to bring in reinforcements.

He said: “We still need more signings – from where we were last season and the amount of players who left in the summer.

“We would of course like them in as quickly as possible, but it’s quite obvious a squad which needs more bodies.”

This Saturday’s trip to Pride Park feels pivotal, a win would completely change the club’s outlook going into the international break and more importantly the final few days of the transfer window.

Chris Hughton has the pedigree in this division and demonstrated in glimpses last season that he still has to expertise to steer the ship in the right direction.

Ten players departed in the summer and the squad is yet to be adequately replenished for the top six push the supporters are craving, hold onto your hats for a busy final seven days before the deadline at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Chris Hughton has been around the block enough times to come out the other side of a rough patch in the second tier of English football, he has the experience of big club pressure when he took Newcastle United back to the Premier League in a season where anything but promotion would have been deemed a calamity.

If Forest can hold onto Brennan Johnson in this window, then along with Alex Mighten and Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel there is enough creativity to cause all kinds of problems at second tier level, and to start providing chances for experienced Football League goalscorers, Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False