Chris Hughton tipped for more frustration when Nottingham Forest travel to face Stoke

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted more frustration for Chris Hughton when his Nottingham Forest side take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds have lost all three of their Championship games so far this term and are only above the bottom of the table on goal difference.

The City Ground faithful’s frustration was clear on Wednesday night when Blackburn Rovers scored late on to claim a 2-1 victory on Trentside.

On Saturday, Hughton’s side travel west to face a Stoke team that have started the season in a much more positive manner.

The Potters are level on points with league leaders West Bromwich Albion with seven from three games and picked up an impressive win against Swansea City in South Wales in midweek.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has suggested that the hosts’ impressive start to the campaign will continue and predicted they’ll beat Forest 2-0.

He explained: “Are Stoke real contenders this season? If they can maintain the level of their performance against Swansea in midweek then they could be there or thereabouts.

“It’s not been a good start for Nottingham Forest. Three 2-1 defeats on the bounce to start the season, and the locals already looked a bit restless as they fell to Blackburn in midweek. All the signs point to a Stoke win at this point.”

The Verdict

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Forest and you can understand exactly why Prutton has predicted that’ll continue on Saturday.

A defeat for the Reds could see them drop below Preston North End and onto the bottom of the Championship table, which would mount yet more pressure on Hughton.

On paper, Forest certainly have the players to cause Stoke some real problems but so far they’ve just not been able to put a complete performance together.

The Potters, on the other hand, have looked really impressive this term and with Romaine Sawyers looking likely to join today, are quickly becoming a real play-off contender.

They could move top of the Championship with a win against Forest, should results elsewhere go their way.