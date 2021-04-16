Chris Hughton teases Nottingham Forest player’s City Ground exit

Chris Hughton is considering letting Loic Mbe Soh leave Nottingham Forest on loan this summer, with a view to the 19-year-old getting regular first-team football under his belt.

Mbe Soh signed for Forest from Paris Saint-Germain in September, but has since found regular game time hard to come by at the City Ground.

The defender has made only six outings in the Championship and a further appearance in a 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Swansea City, having been behind Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Tobias Figueiredo in the pecking order.

But Chris Hughton has praised Mbe Soh’s attitude towards training on multiple occasions this season, and insists he has been unlucky not to have featured more regularly.

Speaking to Notts TV, Hughton said he is considering letting Mbe Soh leave on loan this summer, in a bid to get hime more acclimatised to the first-team picture.

He said: “It’s been frustrating for him. He’s a good player and he’s a young one.

“One way to develop is being around the first-team and training with them every week, but the best way to develop is playing games.

“What we haven’t been able to give him is games that would really add to his development.

“We’ll have a good think about Loic in the summer. He’s our player, we’re delighted with him and we see a good future for him at this club.

“We’ll make a decision with him in the summer, whether he stays or whether a short loan period to get some games in would benefit him.”

Jordan Gabriel, Tyrese Fornah and Brennan Johnson have all thrived out on loan this season, particularly the latter, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions for League One side Lincoln City.

The Verdict

For me, this is absolutely a no-brainer.

Mbe Soh is an exciting youngster who has been really impressive in training this season, but Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna are arguably the best defensive pairing in the league when they’re at their best.

We have seen how beneficial loan moves away can be for players of his age, and given how well Johnson, Fornah and Gabriel have performed this season, you’d trust Gary Brazil and Hughton to find him the right club for next season if he was allowed out.