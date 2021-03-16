Chris Hughton talks goal threat & Ameobi as Nottingham Forest gear up for Norwich City test

Nottingham Forest host league leaders Norwich City at the City Ground tomorrow night, with Chris Hughton looking to see his side replicate the sort of firepower the Canaries have displayed in their quest for promotion this term.

Norwich travel to the City Ground hoping to make it a remarkable nine league wins on the spin in the Championship, and extend their ever-growing lead at the summit of the table.

Forest, meanwhile, will be hoping to return to winning ways after going without a victory in their last three games, with Chris Hughton looking for his side to build on a 1-1 draw with promotion contenders Reading at the weekend.

Forest have scored only four goals in their last eight league outings, whilst tomorrow’s opponents have scored 53 times in 36 matches this season, so the visitors are likely to pose a real threat on Tuesday night.

Whilst finding the net has been an issue for Forest this season, and particularly of late, they did have a number of chances to extend their 1-0 lead against Reading, before Yakou Meite struck and rescued a late point for the Royals.

Joe Lolley curled an effort just wide of the far post in the first half, with Cyrus Christie, Glenn Murray and Sammy Ameobi all having efforts denied by Rafael Cabral over the course of the 90 minutes.

“What we have to remember is that we played against a very good team,” Hughton said to FLW.

“We’ve been able to create chances and get a lot of crosses into the box, but when you work specifically on one area, you don’t naturally expect it to all come into fruition in a few days.

“It’s an ongoing process that we continue to improve on.

“But we were up against a very good team that were very much a threat, and as much as we wanted to score goals, we had to make sure that we were also defensively solid.”

It was Ameobi who played an integral role in helping Forest take the lead against the Royals, showing strength and determination to get past Omar Richards and roll the ball across the byline for a helpless Tom Holmes to divert into his own net.

Ameobi started on the right-wing as opposed to his usual left-sided role, and the towering winger also came close to scoring a goal of his own, forcing an excellent save out of Rafael after driving in-field.

“He’s a player that can play on both sides,” Hughton said.

“If I think of before I came to the club, I remember seeing him playing more on the left, and I think he’s played there during most of his time here predominantly because of Joe Lolley playing on the right.

“He’s somebody who can bring a goal threat on that right-hand side and driving in, and he had a big part in the goal that we scored against Reading.”

The Verdict

You feel that tomorrow night, Forest will be wary of the quality Norwich have in their attacking ranks.

Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki have all been excellent this season, and they seem to have goals coming from every area of the pitch.

But Forest do have the quality in their ranks to stay patient and nick a goal, and if Norwich play quite expansively, then they could unlock doors and hit them on the break.