Chris Hughton speaks out on Nottingham Forest future amid fans’ criticism

Chris Hughton insists that his focus is solely on turning the tide around at Nottingham Forest rather than thinking about his own future at the club.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the campaign having lost each of their first three Championship matches.

A home defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek led to a chorus of boos at full-time, with a large section of supporters turning on the manager during the game.

The pressure is subsequently starting to build on Hughton, with the Reds winless in their first three games ahead of away trips to Stoke City and Derby County over the next fortnight.

Hughton’s future at the City Ground has emerged as a talking point amongst fans following a poor start to the season, especially after the club parted company with his predecessor, Sabri Lamouchi, just four games into the previous campaign.

But speaking in today’s press conference, he insisted that his focus is solely on picking up a result away at Stoke this weekend, rather than thinking about his own future on Trentside.

He said: “I understand the question, but it’s not something that I think about. I’m here to do the best job I can.

“It’s been a very difficult pre-season as regards to the numbers and consistency within the team, and I think we have been close in all three league games.

“The only thing I think about is players coming in, developing them and having a stronger squad to be able to put out, and trying to get a result tomorrow.

“They are the only things I think about.

“Whenever there are difficulties and problems, it’s about working as hard as you can to get them solutions. That’s what takes up all of my time.”