Chris Hughton speaks out on Glenn Murray’s future at Nottingham Forest

Glenn Murray’s spell with Nottingham Forest is set to reach a conclusion in the coming weeks, after the Reds were beaten in their final match of the 2020/21 season.

Murray had previously signed permanently for the Reds on a short-term deal at the City Ground, having previously been out on loan with Watford earlier in this year’s campaign.

Murray went on to make 16 appearances for Chris Hughton’s side, and scored two goals in total for them, as they finished 17th in the Championship table, in what was a frustrating season for the City Ground faithful.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live) after their defeat to Preston North End at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, Hughton wouldn’t be drawn into making a definite comment on Murray’s future with Nottingham Forest.

“In all honesty, I don’t know.

“What we have to look at is what options we have. I don’t think it would be unfair to speak about Glenn that way, that we have to look at younger options and other options.

“But you never know – the exact same way that we took Glenn very late in the January window, if he still wants to play and we’re in a position, or somebody is in a position (to sign him). But at the moment, we have to look at the best options we can.”

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Nottingham Forest, as they look to make changes to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, where supporters are likely to be in attendance once again at the City Ground.

Did these players make more than 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest or not?

1 of 18 Henri Lansbury? More Less

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Murray.

He’s been a solid option for Chris Hughton to rely on when called upon, and I certainly think he’s capable of leading the line for another Championship club next season.

I’m not sure whether a move to Forest permanently would be the best move for Murray though, as I’m not sure that they’d be able to offer him the regular game time he’s after at this moment in time.

Forest certainly need reinforcements in the summer though, as they’ve not been anywhere near good enough this season.