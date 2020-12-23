Chris Hughton speaks out on Brennan Johnson’s situation at Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton says he is “continually” monitoring Brennan Johnson’s situation, as the midfielder continues to shine on loan at Lincoln City.

Johnson has been one of Lincoln’s standout performers this season, after joining the Imps on a season-long loan deal in September.

The 19-year-old scored twice and registered an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 away victory over Northampton Town, producing arguably his best performance in a Lincoln shirt thus far.

Naturally, plenty of Forest fans have been keeping tabs on Johnson’s progress, with a majority calling for the club to recall him in January.

Forest have been lacking goals from their midfield, and Johnson represents a creative, exciting, forward-thinking option with an eye for a goal or assist.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton commended Johnson’s performances for Lincoln, and says he is “continually” monitoring his situation.

He said: “My thoughts haven’t changed. We are continuing to monitor it. It’s brilliant to see he’s doing well. At the moment, it’s a success story.

“There will be numerous times where loan periods don’t work out for players, but the good thing is he’s played games.

“I’m keeping tabs on him and continually monitoring his situation.”

The Verdict

I think all Forest fans would say the same – Johnson should be recalled, but only if he is to play regularly.

It’s a slightly different predicament, but we saw them recall Tyler Walker last season and he barely got a kick, which ruined his development in some ways.

Johnson deserves his chance to stake a claim for a regular place in the side, though. He is thriving out on loan, and he would give Forest something different going forward.