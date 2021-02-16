Chris Hughton speaks out as Nottingham Forest squad decision is made

Harry Arter and Fouad Bachirou are among those fighting for the final spot in Nottingham Forest’s 25-man squad, as per Nottinghamshire Live.

The EFL introduced a new rule at the start of this season, whereby teams were allowed to name 25 players in their first-team squad, excluding any players under the age of 21.

Forest, who made 14 signings over the course of the summer, have an excessive amount of players in their squad, despite the likes of Tendayi Darikwa, Zach Clough and Miguel Guerrero leaving last month.

Forest’s 25-man squad has now been revealed, with one space left available for either Harry Arter, Michael Dawson or Fouad Bachirou to come in, Chris Hughton has revealed.

He said to Nottinghamshire Live: “We still have a place to add somebody. The players who are in the squad are the players who have been playing and have been fit.

“We have left a spot open because of the players we have got, and in a couple of those circumstances, they are players who have not been fit.

“There is still that opportunity and still something for these players to drive for.”

Bachirou, Arter and Dawson have all had injury problems this season, with the former making only two starts for the club since joining from Malmo in the summer.

The Verdict

The sooner Forest get more players off the books, the better

They have brought in an obscene amount of players over the last few years, so it is about time they give a manager scope to rebuild his squad and make his own signings and get rid of those players who simply aren’t in his plans.

To have three players still missing from the 25-man squad waiting in the wings shows just how big the wage bill is, and it needs to be trimmed going forward.