Chris Hughton sends defiant message as Nottingham Forest’s poor form continues

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton still believes he can turn things around despite his side falling to a fifth league defeat of the season against Cardiff City this afternoon.

The fans have understandably been angry at how the campaign has begun, with the boss coming in for fierce criticism due to the style of play and the poor results, with Forest without a win and bottom of the table.

However, speaking to FLW’s George Harbey, Hughton gave a defiant message although he admitted they need to get a positive result quickly.

“I have to be confident (about turning things around). We have to get results, whether that’s a win on Wednesday night where we don’t play well and get a couple of fortunate goals. Whichever way it comes, we have to get results.

“It’s not about formations for me. It’s about showing enough quality to break deadlocks. Showing enough resilience to keep a clean sheet. Showing enough to win football matches.”

Forest are back in action on Wednesday when they host Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

26 questions about Nottingham Forest’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 In what year was Brian Clough named Forest boss? 1974 1975 1976 1977

The verdict

This will have been a tough moment for Hughton after another loss, and he’s said what you would expect an under-fire boss to say.

He will know that the results haven’t been good enough which is going to bring plenty of criticism and he can’t have any complaints at what’s coming his way from the fans.

As he says, it’s all about results now and the team need to do all they can to get their first win when they welcome Middlesbrough to the City Ground in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.