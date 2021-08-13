Chris Hughton reveals what he wants Nottingham Forest to ‘capitalise’ on in the next week

Chris Hughton insists it is “hugely important” to build a fortress mentality at the City Ground if Nottingham Forest are to achieve success in the Championship this season.

Forest began their league campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss at Coventry City last Sunday, but are gearing up for their first home league game of the season this weekend.

AFC Bournemouth travel to the City Ground this weekend, with Scott Parker’s side also looking to pick up their first win of the new season having drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion last Friday.

For Hughton, it’s the first time since his appointment that he will walk out for a Championship fixture at the City Ground as Forest manager.

The 62-year-old took to the home dugout for the first time on Wednesday night, as just over 9,000 supporters witness the Reds book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win over Bradford City.

But there is likely to be a very different feel on Saturday afternoon, when nearly 30,000 Forest fans pack the stadium for their clash with the Cherries.

When achieving promotion with Brighton and Hove Albion in 2016/17, the Seagulls boasted the best home record in the division, winning 17 of their 23 matches at the AMEX Stadium and losing on only three occasions.

Hughton, then, is more than aware of how big home advantage can be, which is something he spoke to his press conference about this afternoon having managed his first season at a soulless City Ground behind-closed-doors.

He said: “As managers and coaches, we always speak to everybody about the game being exactly the same away from home. The levels of performance have got to be exactly the same.

“But we’re all conscious about how much of a difference home support can make in this game. The stats even say that. We have to take every advantage that we can.

“What we want to do is to get a home support firmly behind the team, but the supporters have got to like what they see, and that’s to see a team which is working hard and having a go irrespective of if they are winning or not.

“We’re very conscious of the fact that we’re at home, and we have a few home games coming up. We would like to capitalise on that.

“It’s hugely important to build that fortress mentality.”