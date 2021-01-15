Chris Hughton has admitted that Brennan Johnson is ‘probably’ best off staying at Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

Johnson left Nottingham Forest to join Lincoln on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and the young midfielder has since thrived in League One.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions for the Imps whilst also registering a number of assists for Michael Appleton’s side, as they continue to fight for promotion in League One.

With Forest languishing towards the bottom of the Championship and struggling to find the net on a regular basis, plenty of fans have called for Johnson to be recalled by Forest.

But Chris Hughton has admitted that Johnson is set to stay at Lincoln for the remainder of the season, and commended Appleton for managing him so well.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I think it’s probably more that we’re happy with him where he is at the moment.

“First and foremost, I have a responsibility to the team to try to get the points that we need to start climbing the table.

“But I also have a responsibility to the club and to development. And at this moment, my thinking has been that, fortunately for Brennan, he’s at a club where he’s playing regularly.

“There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they’re not playing so much.

“At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he’s better off there. “We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story.”

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right decision, in my opinion.

Johnson’s game has gone up another level whilst on loan at Lincoln, and he will return to Forest as a different player in the summer.

He’s really benefiting from playing regularly in a really impressive team at the moment, and it could be beneficial for him if he is to win promotion at such an early age.

He’ll look to get 10 goals this season, and then return to Forest and look to become a regular starter under Hughton next season.