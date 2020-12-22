Chris Hughton reveals Nottingham Forest selection decision he will refuse to make

Chris Hughton says it is unlikely that Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban will both start up top together for the time being.

Forest brought in Taylor on a free transfer in the summer, as the club looked to add competition for last season’s top goalscorer Grabban.

Taylor is currently Forest’s leading goalscorer, scoring four goals in 21 appearances for the Reds this season.

Grabban, meanwhile, has only just returned to the side after missing two months of the season, scoring one goal in 10 games for the Reds.

Taylor and Grabban have started up top together only once this season, starting in the 1-1 draw with Derby County back in October.

The Reds set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, opting to play with an attacking midfielder behind a lone striker rather than play with two strikers up top.

With both Taylor and Grabban now available for selection, Hughton has revealed that it is unlikely the pair will start together whilst they languish towards the bottom of the Championship.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I think probably at the moment it’s either or.

“If we were maybe in a different position points-wise and with our end product, playing a bit better than what we have been at times, it might be a different consideration.

“But for where we are at the moment, we need to make sure we stay in games as much as we need that type of quality up front.”

The Verdict

You can’t blame Hughton’s thinking here.

The 4-2-3-1 formation is a system which Hughton has utilised for years, and it is a system which the current players are familiar with.

Having someone like Cafu playing as a number 10 works well for them, as it gives them a creative option in midfield but a bit of solidarity too.