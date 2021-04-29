Chris Hughton reveals Nottingham Forest player’s season is over as future hangs in balance

Chris Hughton has confirmed that Sheffield United loanee Luke Freeman will miss the final two games of Nottingham Forest’s season through injury.

The Reds travel to Hillsborough this weekend as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday, before hosting Preston North End at the City Ground next week on the final day of the campaign.

But Freeman, who arrived on a season-long loan from Sheffield United in the summer, will be missing for the final two games of the season after he picked up a knee injury against Stoke City last weekend – the midfielder was subsequently replaced by Anthony Knockaert on 37 minutes.

Freeman has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground this season, with the 29-year-old making 23 appearances in the Championship and scoring only one goal.

The creative midfielder – who spent two months of the campaign out injured with a hernia problem – has failed to register a single assist and has made only 16 league starts this term, and even though Forest have an option to make his move to the City Ground permanent, it is rather unlikely that he will pull on a Garibaldi shirt again.

“Luke Freeman will miss both of these games,” Chris Hughton told his press conference.

“He came off with a knock against Stoke and it’s a very minor strain he’s picked up, but it’s likely to rule him out for three weeks.”

Elsewhere, Sammy Ameobi will be missing for the trip to Hillsborough, as the Reds look to return to winning ways and ruin Wednesday’s hopes of survival.

Ameobi has been missing since the 3-1 home win over QPR earlier this month, with the manager insisting that he doesn’t want to rush the winger back in action, whilst also providing updates on Gaetan Bong and Samba Sow.

“Bong is back in training, but Sammy’s probably a mixture of things. He hasn’t been able to train, and if we were prepared to take a risk, he would have been able to train today.

“But he is still feeling his injury to a degree, so what we can’t do is take a risk which could rule him out of the last game.

“Samba Sow isn’t back training, but he is outside doing some good work.”