Chris Hughton reveals how it would feel to get Nottingham Forest promoted

New Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has revealed just how much he wants to guide the club to promotion to the Premier League this season.

Hughton was appointed as the club’s new manager earlier this week following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, with Forest currently third-from-bottom of the Championship table, having lost all four of their league games so far this season.

But despite that challenging start to the campaign, Hughton still believes, and hopes, he can take Forest back to the Premier League for the first time this century in the coming months.

Speaking in The Athletic about what he wants to achieve this season, and how it would feel to finally take Forest back to the top-flight of English football, Hughton said: “I am aware of the last time the club played in the Premier League. To be able to get them back there, it would be a wonderful and exciting achievement.”

Despite that desire from a personal perspective, Hughton also admits there are some associated with the club for which a return to the Premier League could mean even more than it does for him, with the 61-year-old adding: “But it is mostly about the supporters and the players.

“You will have players in the squad who have never played in the Premier League. Some have. But for those who have not, to get there is something that they dream of.”

The Verdict

You wouldn’t be all that surprised if Hughton was to take Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League this season.

Even with what has been a dismal start to the campaign for his new club, there is still more than enough time remaining in the season to turn things round, and in Hughton they have a man in charge whose record suggests he is perfect for that job.

You also have to say that Hughton’s acknowledgement of how much promotion would mean to others associated with this club shows just how much he cares about his new side already, which can only bode well for his relationship with the fans, while also highlighting his selflessness which makes him so likeable with neutral football fans across the country.