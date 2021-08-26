Chris Hughton reveals fresh update on Nottingham Forest duo ahead of Derby clash

Joe Worrall and Loic Mbe Soh have returned to training this week, but the likelihood is that they will miss Nottingham Forest’s trip to Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Worrall is yet to make an appearance for Forest this season due to a calf problem which he sustained in the build-up to the opening day defeat to Coventry City.

Mbe Soh was selected alongside Scott McKenna that day, but hobbled off shortly before half-time with a groin problem which has since left him unavailable for Forest’s last three league games.

In that time, the Reds have been unable to pick up any points in the Championship, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to arch rivals Derby County.

Worrall and Mbe Soh have participated in some form of training towards the end of this week, as they look to make a full return from fitness.

But speaking to his press conference this afternoon, Chris Hughton admitted the likelihood is that the defensive duo will not be ready in time for the trip to Pride Park.

“Probably the only update is that Joe Worrall and Loic Mbe Soh have joined in in parts of training today,” he said. “They’re on an upwards spiral in terms of their fitness and involvement with the team.

“The likelihood is no. These are the decisions that I always have to make. They have been out for a period of time, they had some involvement with the team today, so that means they are back with the group and are doing extra work afterwards.

“These decisions are always ones I have to make.”

Elsewhere, Joe Lolley remains unavailable through illness, as do Jordi Osei-Tutu and Nuno da Costa through injury.