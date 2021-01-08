Chris Hughton opens door to senior Nottingham Forest player’s exit

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has revealed that any offer for Tendayi Darikwa will be accepted this month.

Darikwa has made 63 appearances for Forest since arriving at the club from Burnley in 2017, but his future at the City Ground looks uncertain.

He hasn’t featured for the Reds since the end of March 2019, having been ruled out for the whole of last season through an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

This season, Darikwa is yet to make an appearance under Chris Hughton, with Cyrus Christie establishing himself as Forest’s first-choice right-back.

Darikwa’s contract expires at the end of the season, and his chances of regular football look very slim indeed.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Chris Hughton has revealed that any offer which may come in for the right-back this month is likely to be accepted.

He said: “We’ve always been very open with Tendayi. He’s a really good individual, a good trainer and a good player. But it’s a good while – even before my time – since he’s played.

“He is one that if there’s an opportunity for him to get games elsewhere, then I think that’s an opportunity we would accept and he would take.”

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right move for both parties.

After a hectic summer, getting players off the wage bill and getting rid of those who simply won’t play is an important task. They have failed to do that in recent years.

Darikwa has barely put a foot wrong in a Forest shirt, and in truth, his injury last year has been detrimental for his first-team chances.

He’s 29 and he needs to play regularly at his age, before he turns 30.