Chris Hughton responds when asked over chances of James Garner return to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has reiterated that Manchester United and James Garner know the Reds’ stance on wanting him to return next season, but that the decision would be down to them.

Garner is a player that is sure now to attract a lot of suitors over the summer transfer window, following on from his excellent form for Nottingham Forest in the second half of the campaign. The midfielder is reportedly going to be allowed to leave Manchester United on another loan move next season, with his parent club keen for him to get more game time.

However, it has also been reported that Manchester United could favour the idea of sending Garner out on loan to a team abroad next season. That would likely see Forest’s chances of re-signing him be dented and they could have to work hard to alter that stance and convince them that the City Ground is the best place for him to continue his development.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton was keen to stress that United already know where he and Forest stand on Garner and whether they want him back for next season or not. While he also admitted it is now up to both parties to consider whether the City Ground is the right place for him next term.

He said: “James knows what we think of him. And Manchester United know what we think of him.

“That’s probably all I can say, because he is a Manchester United player. James and Manchester United will have the say on what happens to him next season.

“All I can say is we’ve been absolutely delighted with him. He’s come in and made an impact. Four goals from a midfield player in less than half a season is a wonderful return.”

The Verdict

Garner has been outstanding for Forest this season since his loan arrival in January, and he has proven himself to be a vital member of their side. It would be fantastic business if the Reds could potentially get him back into their squad for next season. However, Hughton seems to be being cautious with the chances of this one happening.

The midfielder could well benefit from staying at Forest and continuing to play a starring role in a side that will be aiming to challenge for the top-six next season. However, it does seem that Manchester United are perhaps keen for him to develop his game elsewhere in Europe which is understandable given the success other young talents have had more recently abroad.

Hughton would clearly love to have him back in his squad next term, but if Forest have seen the last of him then he certainly signed off in style with a memorable goal on the final day against Preston.