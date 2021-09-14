Chris Hughton reacts when quizzed on his Nottingham Forest future

Chris Hughton insists he isn’t fearing for his job at Nottingham Forest despite the pressure intensifying.

Forest have endured a disappointing start to the season, yielding only one point from their opening six games. Sunday’s defeat to Cardiff City was their fifth of the season already, signalling their worst start to a league campaign in 108 years.

The pressure is on for Hughton, who has won only 14 of his 52 games since taking the reins at the City Ground nearly a year ago.

Tomorrow night, Forest host Middlesbrough in what is a must-win game for the 62-year-old, as he looks to desperately turn the tide and change the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

Speaking to his press conference this afternoon, however, Hughton insists that he isn’t fearing for his position, nor is he thinking about his future ahead of Tuesday night’s clash.

He said: “Fear is something that I never have. Pressure is always there.

“I am managing a big club, a fabulous club to manage with a huge support base. One thing I would say is that our supporters are turning up in their thousands.

“When we have 25,000 on a Sunday, and we will another big crowd tomorrow night, there’s always that pressure to get results for them.

“All of that, I feel, but that’s the pressure that comes with the job, and if you start thinking past that, you’re not able to do your job properly.

“My focus from the moment the game finished on Sunday is to get a team together that can get the required points we need to get us out the position we are in.

“That starts tomorrow night.”