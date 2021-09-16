Chris Hughton reacts to reports regarding his Nottingham Forest future

Chris Hughton insists that reports claiming that he is set to leave Nottingham Forest is news to him.

The manager is under serious pressure at the City Ground after his side fell to their sixth defeat of the campaign last night.

Middlesbrough visited the City Ground and came away with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez.

It means that Forest have now picked up only one point from their opening seven league games, with Hughton’s position now in severe doubt.

Straight after the final whistle, the Telegraph’s John Percy tweeted that Hughton was set to leave the club following another defeat.

But Hughton did face the media last night, and said: “That’s news to me.

“Unless somebody tells me something, then my responsibility is to go over this game and try to pick a team that can pick themselves up and get something at Huddersfield.

“Huddersfield are on a very good run at the moment. The form we’re in, there probably aren’t too many who would fancy us. But that is what this game is about.

“We’re in a very difficult position at the moment.

Forest sit bottom of the Championship heading into this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town, with the club’s managerial position up in the air.

The Verdict

It looks as if a decision on Chris Hughton’s future is fast approaching, but he gave a dignified answer as always last night.

The 62-year-old has done his best but it just hasn’t worked out for him at the City Ground, and after two back-to-back defeats at home, it’s hard to see where he goes from here to be honest.

They need a progressive coach who can get the best out of Forest’s attacking players, as they just struggle to create any real clear-cut chance whatsoever.