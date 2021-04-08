Chris Hughton reacts to potential Nottingham Forest player departure

Chris Hughton expects Marcus McGuane to remain a Nottingham Forest player by the time pre-season arrives, amid reported interest from Oxford United.

McGuane joined Forest from Barcelona last term, but is yet to make a first-team appearance and had been a regular in the Under-23s’ before this season.

This season, McGuane moved on loan to League One side Oxford United, making 20 appearances for the U’s before picking up a thigh injury which sidelined him for the season.

But U’s boss Karl Robinson has hinted that a deal to bring McGuane to the Kassam Stadium on a permanent basis is close, with talks believed to be underway between the two clubs.

But speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton says he expects McGuane to remain a Nottingham Forest player come pre-season.

He said: “I haven’t seen him live, but I’ve seen some of his earlier games at Oxford.

“He’s been out injured for a while and I think he’ll miss the rest of the season.

“As regards any of our young lads, the only thing which will be fact is whenever something comes out from us as a club. He’s a young player who has done well there.

“I’m quite sure for our young players who have done well at their loan clubs there will always be that talk and that speculation.

“But at this moment, we’re expecting him to come back for pre-season – unless we as a club think differently.”

McGuane, 22, was a popular figure during his time at Oxford, but the U’s play-off hopes have died down following a defeat to Accrington last time out.

The Verdict

It would be a bit of a surprise to see McGuane leave Forest this summer.

He’s only 22 and has had a good season in League One, as have the likes of Brennan Johnson, Tyrese Fornah and Jordan Gabriel with Lincoln, Plymouth and Blackpool respectively.

When you look at Forest’s current midfield options, Harry Arter, Samba Sow, Jack Colback, they are all quite old, and they could do with some young blood in there.

It would be a surprise to see McGuane leave before Hughton had a chance to look at him first-hand, making Robinson’s comments seem rather strange.