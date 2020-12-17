Chris Hughton provides Scott McKenna update ahead of crucial Nottingham Forest clash

Chris Hughton has confirmed that Scott McKenna will not be available for Nottingham Forest’s game against Millwall this weekend.

The centre-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen in September, and whilst Forest have had a tough season, McKenna has seriously impressed, with both his defensive ability and composure on the ball.

However, an ankle issue has forced the Scotland international to miss the last three games, with Hughton telling Nottinghamshire Live that he doesn’t expect McKenna to return until Boxing Day.

“Scott is close, but he will again miss Saturday. We’re expecting him to train early next week. That being the case, we’re hoping he’s going to be available for the Birmingham game.

“But at the moment, he’s probably just too short and it would be too much of a risk for Saturday.”

Even though Forest lost their first two games without McKenna, they were much improved in the week against Sheffield Wednesday, with Lioc Mbe Soh starring alongside Joe Worrall in central defence. So, the Frenchman will hope to keep his place in the XI at The Den.

The verdict

This is not the news that Forest fans wanted to hear, as McKenna has been solid this season.

The only positive is the performance of Mbe Soh in the week. He came in, was strong physically and played well as Forest recorded a much-needed clean sheet.

So, there’s no point rushing McKenna, but Hughton will be delighted to have him back next week ahead of what is a busy festive period.

