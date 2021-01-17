Chris Hughton provides Nottingham Forest transfer update

Chris Hughton has insisted that Nottingham Forest will not bring in players only for the sake of it this month.

The 62-year-old is expected to strengthen his squad this month, with attacking reinforcements likely to be on his agenda.

The Reds have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis this season, despite scoring three goals in the 3-1 win over Millwall at the weekend.

Forest made 14 signings over the course of the summer – only one of those was made by Hughton, though, with Anthony Knockaert arriving on Deadline Day.

The Reds boss is hopeful of adding more players to his squad this month, but has insisted that he will only bring players who fit what he is trying to do at the City Ground.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “We are still working as hard as we can. And if we do (bring players in), then great.

“We won’t bring players in just for the sake of it because we do have a big squad and we’ve tried to get that balance a little bit different which is why a couple have gone out already.

“But January’s at a very difficult time. What is certainly more important is finishing the end of the month with, if we can, a nice balance to squad.

“But more the important one for us would be if we have an opportunity to bring players in and improve the squad.

“The problem that we have is that little bit of creativity, even though I thought we were really good on Saturday. And I hope we can take this forward and start showing more, get more opportunities and more goals.”

The Verdict

This is likely to be music to Forest fans’ ears to be honest.

Over the course of the last few years, Forest seem to have made signings just for the sake of it, and they haven’t made an impact whatsoever. It felt like a case of quantity over quality.

But in Hughton, they have a manager who knows what he is doing and will not rush into making signings.

He will carefully assess targets and decide who the best fit is.