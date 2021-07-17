Chris Hughton provides Nottingham Forest transfer update following pre-season win

Chris Hughton insists that Nottingham Forest are “working hard” to bring new signings to the club as he plans to get the balance of his squad right ahead of the forthcoming season.

Forest have made only one signing thus far this summer, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arriving on a three-year deal following his departure from Club Brugge at the end of last season.

The Reds are yet to bring in any outfield players, though, as they look to build on a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in a 17th place finish.

They have been bolstered by the return of young players such as Tyrese Fornah, Brennan Johnson and Jordan Gabriel following loan spells away, but having bid farewell to 12 players at the end of the previous campaign, Hughton is keen for more additions to arrive.

“I think as a manager, you want to bring in as many as possible,” he told his press conference after Saturday’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Port Vale.

“For me, it’s more about getting the balance of the squad right.

“What we have had, and this is not a criticism of anyone in the past, we’ve had big squads here. Certainly when I came in, we had quite a big squad.

“It’s probably more important is to get that right balance to the squad, particularly in these times where it’s been tough for all clubs. We’re no different, because finically, it’s been difficult.

“To get that right balance is more important for me.”

Forest will be keen to strengthen their attacking options this summer, having only scored 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last term.

The club are said to have made a loan approach for Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel, whilst Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic is also believed to be of interest.

“We are working hard,” Hughton added. “We know that we’ve lost a lot of players, so there has been a lot of work.

“It’s a little bit frustrating, but speaking to a lot managers in this division, it’s par for the course.

“There isn’t a great amount of work that’s being done – but there will be. We are very confident that bodies will come in.”