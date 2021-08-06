Chris Hughton provides Nottingham Forest transfer update ahead of season opener

Chris Hughton is confident of strengthening his Nottingham Forest squad before the end of the transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether new signings will arrive before Sunday’s season opener at Coventry City.

Forest bid farewell to 12 players at the end of last season. Seven were let go at the end of their contracts, and five loanees returned to their parent clubs.

But the Reds have made only one signing thus far this summer, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath arriving on a three-year deal following his departure from Club Brugge.

That’s not to say Forest haven’t been linked with players, however. The club have had bids rejected for the likes of Lee Buchanan and Josh Laurent from Derby County and Reading respectively, however they are yet to add to their outfield ranks and get deals over the line.

Heading into this weekend’s opener, Forest will hope to make progress with regards to making signings, with a trip to Coventry City on the horizon.

Speaking in this afternoon’s press conference, Hughton was quizzed on potential new additions ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “There’s always something close until it’s not close. That’s the nature of recruitment and trying to bring players in.

“It is slower this summer, not just for us, but we’re in the same boat as everyone else.

“But we made decisions at the end of last season that there we were going to have big turnaround. The numbers we’ve had in the squad have been too heavy and that’s something we wanted to address. We wanted a slimmer squad.”

Forest could well continue to trim their squad, too. Tyler Blackett’s move to FC Cincinnati has now been confirmed, whilst midfielder Fouad Bachirou is also said to be close to joining Omonia Nicosia in Greece.

But Hughton insists his full focus is solely on his current squad and adding to it.

“On my mind at the moment, no, but you never know in this game,” he added.

“We are confident and are expecting players to come in, so what dynamic that changes here, you never know. That’s the good and bad of a transfer window.

“Sometimes there’s opportunities to bring somebody in that you didn’t think was going to happen, and then of course you have to make decisions.

“At this moment, it’s about working with the players that we’ve got, and at the moment, it’s more about players coming in rather than going out.”