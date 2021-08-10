Chris Hughton provides Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of Bradford clash

Chris Hughton expects Nottingham Forest defender Loic Mbe Soh to be on the sidelines for weeks with a groin problem.

The Frenchman was given a rare start as Forest fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend, producing an impressive display before hobbling off on the stroke of half-time.

Tobias Figueiredo replaced Mbe Soh, who had initially been given the nod to replace the injured Joe Worrall having picked up a calf problem in the build-up to the game.

Those two players look set to be unavailable for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash against Bradford City, as well as Saturday’s Championship fixture against Bournemouth.

Speaking about tomorrow’s fixture against the Bantams, Chris Hughton told his press conference: “The three that won’t be available will be Loic (Mbe Soh) who came off on Sunday, Joe Worrall will miss this game, and Lewis (Grabban) who is now back on the training pitch, but tomorrow will come too early for him.

“We’re still waiting (for news on Loic). I do think it’s going to be weeks, but we are still waiting for scan results, but I do think it’s going to be weeks.

“I think Joe will be less than that. We’re assessing him every day, but I think the weekend will come too quick for Joe. He won’t be out for as long as Loic, we hope not anyway.”

Elsewhere, Hughton confirmed that Ethan Horvath will start tomorrow’s game, with the former Club Brugge goalkeeper in-line to make his debut for the Reds.

The 26-year-old will be given a chance to impress, having been brought in to provide competition for first-choice goalkeeper Brice Samba.