Chris Hughton provides fresh Nottingham Forest injury update after Coventry defeat

Chris Hughton hopes that Loic Mbe Soh’s injury isn’t too serious following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

The Frenchman hobbled off on the stroke of half-time after sustaining a groin problem, being replaced by Tobias Figueiredo after producing an impressive display.

Mbe Soh had looked comfortable alongside Scott McKenna and played a clever pass into Brennan Johnson which led to the Reds’ opening goal, before his afternoon was ended prematurely.

It was undoubtedly a blow for the 20-year-old, who had started the game following a calf injury to Joe Worrall, picked up two days before the trip across the Midlands.

“Joe felt his calf two days ago,” Chris Hughton told his press conference after the game. “It’s a disappointing one for us, because Joe is one who has been a regular for us.

“He’s a fit lad, and a lad who over his career so far hasn’t picked up many injuries. We’ll see (how long he is out for). We hope not, particularly with Loic going off today as well, but we’ll see how he is over the next couple of days.

“It’s a shame, because I thought Loic played well. It was an opportunity for him to play a game at centre-half up against two or three very mobile forwards, and I thought he coped with it very well.

“It’s not great news for us, but it’s disappointing for him as well.”

Captain Lewis Grabban was also missing from the matchday squad after falling victim to a small number of positive COVID cases in pre-season.

The Reds had to call off two pre-season friendlies due to a small outbreak within the squad, with Grabban still in isolation.

“Lewis is isolating at the moment,” Hughton added. “At this moment, apart from one of the younger players, we are clear of covid.

“We test regularly every day and have been clear for some five days now.”