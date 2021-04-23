Chris Hughton provides fresh injury update as Nottingham Forest gear up for Stoke City test

Nottingham Forest will again be without Sammy Ameobi for this weekend’s clash with Stoke City at the City Ground.

Ameobi has been sidelined for the last three games with an ankle problem, with his last appearance coming in a 3-1 home win over QPR at the start of the month.

The winger was originally expected to be back in training last week, but Hughton revealed in yesterday’s press conference that he will be missing again.

Samba Sow will also remain sidelined this weekend, having been missing since the end of January with a groin problem.

But Fouad Bachirou, Harry Arter and Tobias Figueiredo have all returned to training this week, and could be in contention to make the matchday squad this weekend.

Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend having gone winless in their last three games in the Championship.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s in midweek, with Lewis Grabban scoring from the penalty spot in the 98th minute.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Ameobi.

Before his injury, he had been one of Forest’s more impressive performers and one of their more consistent performers.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and doesn’t look like he will have a proper chance to prove his worth between now and the end of the campaign.

Despite Forest having a large squad, it’s actually quite surprising that they don’t really have depth in the wide areas. Anthony Knockaert and Luke Freeman are in contention to start on the right, and Alex Mighten will start on the left.