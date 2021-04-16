Chris Hughton provides fresh injury update as Nottingham Forest gear up for Huddersfield clash

Nottingham Forest will look to pick up another positive result this weekend as they prepare to host Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four and were held to a goalless draw at Bristol City last time out, following wins over QPR and Cardiff City previously.

The Reds sit 10 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the final five games of the campaign, and take on a struggling Huddersfield Town side this weekend.

Chris Hughton has provided a detailed injury update ahead of this weekend’s clash. Two players who will be definitely missing are Harry Arter and Samba Sow, with the latter picking up a groin problem.

Sammy Ameobi will be monitored in training this afternoon having failed to participate yesterday, after the winger missed the Bristol City clash through injury.

Tobias Figueiredo, meanwhile, is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he will be considered on Saturday.

The Verdict

It should be another three points on home soil for the Reds, as Huddersfield are lacking any sort of form.

Forest’s performances have really improved over the last couple of months and the January additions have helped them to gain more control on games.

But they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal, as Huddersfield will be eager to return to winning ways and move away from the relegation zone.

Figueiredo won’t start as Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall have been terrific alongside each other.