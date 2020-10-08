Chris Hughton outlines transfer ambitions as Nottingham Forest tenure gets underway

Chris Hughton has admitted that he wants to strengthen his Nottingham Forest squad before the end of the transfer window.

The 61-year-old was appointed as Forest’s new manager on Tuesday evening, replacing Sabri Lamouchi after a disappointing start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Hughton will be looking to get to grips with his new group of players as quickly as possible, as he attempts to guide the Reds up the league table after four defeats from their first four games.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Forest and Derby have both won a European Cup? Yes No

It has been a busy summer for Forest, with 13 new players arriving on Trentside, adding to a squad which now consists of over 30 first-teamers.

Hughton, though, has admitted that he wants to strengthen his squad before the end of the domestic transfer window, however he doesn’t expect to make wholesale changes.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, he said: “It’s my responsibility to go through the squad. Unfortunately, there’s a short period of time to make as many assessments as possible.

“But what I would like to do by the time the window closes is to have the best balance of squad that I can get.

“I don’t see a lot of changes taking place, but yes, any opportunity we have to the best squad we can before the transfer window closes, we will certainly look to capitalise on.”

Forest have recently been linked with the loan signing of Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert, so it remains to be seen whether Hughton reunites with his former Brighton player before the window slams shut.

The Verdict

Forest do still need to bring in another winger, that’s for sure.

They only have Sammy Ameobi, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley as their out-and-out wide options at the moment, and need to bring in depth with such a hectic schedule coming up.

If he can get rid of some of the club’s fringe players before the end of the transfer window then that would be excellent too, as they have such a large squad at the moment which needs to be trimmed.