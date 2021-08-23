Chris Hughton outlines Nottingham Forest focus as fan pressure begins to build

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton insists his focus lies solely on tomorrow night’s clash with Wolves rather than on his own future at the City Ground.

It has been a difficult start to the season for Hughton, whose side have fallen to four successive league defeats from their opening four games for only the second time since 1954/55.

On Saturday afternoon, a below-par display at Stoke City resulted in a 1-0 away defeat, culminating in fans voicing their frustrations at full-time and piling further pressure on the 62-year-old.

There have even be calls for a change in dugout from a large section from Forest fans, following their side’s disappointing end to last season and frustrating start to the current campaign.

But ahead of tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup clash with Wolves at the City Ground, Hughton insists that despite his disappointment at recent results, focus has to be shifted onto the upcoming fixtures as well as potential arrivals in the transfer window.

He told his press conference this morning: “It’s never easy to switch off, because the disappointment of losing football matches still rings in your ears for a good while.

“But there comes a cut-off line when it becomes all about the next game, and then after this one tomorrow, it becomes even more so about the next game.

“There has to be that cut-off point. Otherwise, if you’re looking back too much, then you’re not able to fully concentrate on what we need to concentrate on tomorrow.

“Whatever side they put out, Wolves will be a very good side, and with us making changes, you’ve got to put all your concentration and effort into that.”

Forest will be looking to defy the odds and advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow with a win over their Premier League opposition, before travelling to arch rivals Derby County in the league on Saturday.