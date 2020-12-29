Chris Hughton opens up on potential Nottingham Forest departure

Chris Hughton has remained coy on speculation linking Miguel Angel Guerrero with a move away from Nottingham Forest.

Guerrero joined Forest on a two-year deal from Olympiacos in September, as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add more of a physical option to his attacking armory.

The 30-year-old was to feature only once under Lamouchi, though, with most of his game time coming under Chris Hughton.

Guerrero has played as a number 10 under Hughton, but has been an unused substitute in their last three games.

Reports have claimed that Guerrero, who has been linked with a move to Aris Thessanoliki, is keen to terminate his contract at the City Ground.

But speaking to Nottinghamshire Live ahead of tonight’s clash with Stoke City, Hughton wouldn’t be drawn on speculation linking Guerrero with a move away.

He said: “I’ve only just been made aware of some speculation.

“The best way to put it is, with the squad we’ve got and the numbers we’ve got in the squad, there is serious consideration going into those who are more likely to play more minutes than others.

“We will be looking to get some players out on loan. As regards who those individuals are, we never say anything until something happens as it’s unfair on those players and, probably at this moment, we’re not quite sure who they will be.”

Guerrero has made a total of nine appearances for the Reds, failing to score or register an assist for the club.

The Verdict

With only a year and a half remaining on his contract, then you may have to cast doubt on Guerrero’s future at the City Ground.

He has shown flashes of his quality in the number 10 role, but he hasn’t too much of a creative output and has been poor in front of goal.

If he wants to leave and wants to play regularly, then who can blame him for wanting to leave? Forest should let him go if that is the case, as they need to get players off the books.