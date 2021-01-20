Chris Hughton open to summer signing leaving Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton is willing to let midfielder Fouad Bachirou leave Nottingham Forest on loan this month.

Bachirou became Forest’s fourth signing of a busy summer, arriving on a two-year deal from Malmo FF in August.

The 30-year-old has since failed to make a single appearance in the Championship, with his only game for the club coming in the Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley in September.

Bachirou has endured problems with a hamstring injury, and is finally back in training as he looks to make a return to first-team football.

The midfielder could now be set to leave Forest on loan this month, as Chris Hughton revealed in Tuesday’s press conference.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton said: “At this moment, he’s in full training. But that hasn’t been the case for such a long period of time. You can see the type of player he is.

“You never know what will happen, but he is one of the players where, before January, we thought it might be better served for him to go elsewhere and get games – perhaps have a loan spell, because he’s missed so much of the season.

“But you never know what happens. He’s got a lot of competition around him, particularly when Jack (Colback) is back fit and Harry (Arter) is back fit.

“We’ll assess that one as much as we can.”

Forest have a number of midfielders on the books, with Ryan Yates, Samba Sow and Cafu all establishing themselves as key players under Hughton.

Harry Arter and Jack Colback are also out injured at the moment, with Bachirou far down the pecking order on Trentside.

The Verdict

A lot of Forest fans will point to the club’s recruitment, but Bachirou has been quite unlucky here.

He’s only made one appearance, but he did impress me against Barnsley and looked to be a really tidy player on the ball.

He’s since endured injury problems, and a change in management probably hasn’t helped him. Sabri Lamouchi spoke of how important it was at the time, and Bachirou may have been a regular under the Frenchman if he was still here.